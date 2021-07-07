  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-News: Schüler fordern Impfangebote in Sommerferien

Corona-Newsblog : Schüler fordern Impfangebote in den Sommerferien

Ein Schild, das zur Anmeldung zur Covid-19-Impfung weist (Symbolfoto).
Ein Schild, das zur Anmeldung zur Covid-19-Impfung weist (Symbolfoto). Foto: dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die Bundesschülerkonferenz fordert ein Impfangebot für alle Jugendlichen ab zwölf Jahren in den Sommerferien. Impfungen sind laut Generalsekretär Dario Schramm ein Schlüsselfaktor für sicheren Unterricht. Das RKI verzeichnet für heute 985 Corona-Neuinfektionen. Die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz steigt leicht an. Alle Entwicklungen im Newsblog.

  • 7/7/21 11:37 AM
  • 7/7/21 9:43 AM
  • 7/7/21 9:25 AM
  • 7/7/21 8:27 AM
  • 7/7/21 8:11 AM
  • 7/7/21 7:05 AM
  • 7/7/21 4:53 AM
  • 7/7/21 4:18 AM
  • 7/7/21 3:56 AM
  • 7/7/21 3:07 AM
  • 7/7/21 12:02 AM
  • 7/6/21 11:44 PM
  • 7/6/21 11:32 PM
  • 7/6/21 7:56 PM
  • 7/6/21 7:29 PM
  • 7/6/21 5:32 PM
  • 7/6/21 5:30 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software