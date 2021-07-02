Corona-Newsblog : Impfstoff von Johnson&Johnson zeigt hohe Wirksamkeit gegen Delta

  1. Panorama
Corona-News: Impfstoff von Johnson&Johnson zeigt hohe Wirksamkeit gegen Delta

Tupfer mit dem Abstrich für einen Coronatest.
Liveblog Düsseldorf Der Einmal-Impfstoff von Johnson&Johnson zeigt gegen die Variante eine Wirksamkeit von bis zu 85 Prozent. Wegen der fortschreitenden Ausbreitung der Delta. Variante rechenen laut einer Umfrage viele Deutsche mit steigenden Infektionszahlen und einer weiteren Welle. Alle Entwicklungen im Newsblog.

