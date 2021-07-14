Corona-Newsblog : Bundesweite Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz steigt auf 7,1

Ein Schild, das zur Anmeldung zur Covid-19-Impfung weist (Symbolfoto). Foto: Nadine Fischer

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz in Deutschland steigt weiter und liegt am Mittwoch bei 7,1. Eine Studie, die in Siegen-Wittgenstein die bevorzugte Impfung junger Menschen ab 12 Jahren plant, kann erneut nicht starten. Alle Entwicklungen im Newsblog.

