8. April 2022 um 04:58 Uhr
Corona-Newsblog
:
Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz sinkt laut RKI auf unter 1200
Liveblog Düsseldorf Ds Robert Koch-Institut meldet deutlich weniger Neuinfektionen als vor einer Woche. Der Höhepunkt der Welle sei überschritten, doch der Druck auf das Gesundheitssytem nach wie vor hoch. Impfen und Maske tragen bleibe wichtig. Alle Corona-News im Blog.
