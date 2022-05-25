  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Liveblog: Lauterbach will Reiserückkehr ab 1. Juni vereinfachen​

Corona-Newsblog : Lauterbach will Reiserückkehr ab 1. Juni vereinfachen

Corona NRW: So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet - 2020 bis 2022
78 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Oliver Berg

Liveblog Düsseldorf Für drei Monate will Gesundheitsminister Lauterbach die 3G-Regel bei der Einreise nach Deutschland aussetzen. Und: Für ihren Einsatz während der Corona-Pandemie erhalten mehr als 1,5 Millionen Pflegekräfte einen Bonus von bis zu 2500 Euro. Alle News im Blog.

  • 5/24/22 9:20 AM
  • 5/24/22 7:30 AM
  • 5/24/22 6:11 AM
  • 5/24/22 4:22 AM
  • 5/23/22 8:21 AM
  • 5/22/22 5:26 AM
  • 5/22/22 5:21 AM
  • 5/22/22 5:18 AM
  • 5/20/22 2:46 PM
  • 5/20/22 8:21 AM
  • 5/20/22 3:16 AM
  • 5/19/22 5:35 PM
  • 5/19/22 2:55 PM
  • 5/19/22 12:48 PM
  • 5/19/22 11:35 AM
  • 5/19/22 7:31 AM
  • 5/19/22 6:57 AM
  • 5/19/22 4:15 AM
  • 5/19/22 4:13 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software