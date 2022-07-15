Corona-Newsblog : Lauterbach empfiehlt vierte Impfung auch für unter 60-Jährige

  1. Panorama
Corona-Liveblog - Lauterbach empfiehlt vierte Impfung auch für unter 60-Jährige​

Corona NRW: So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet - 2020 bis 2022
46 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Jonas Güttler

Liveblog Düsseldorf Bundesgesundheitsminister Karl Lauterbach empfiehlt anders als STIKO und EU eine vierte Corona-Impfung für alle. Das RKI spricht in seinem neusten Bericht derweil angesichts der aktuellen Sommewelle von einem hohen Infektionsdruck in allen Altersgruppen. Alle News im Blog.

