Corona Liveblog: Entwurf für Corona-Impfpflicht scheitert im Bundestag

Corona-Newsblog : Entwurf für Corona-Impfpflicht scheitert im Bundestag

Corona NRW: So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet - 2020 bis 2022
77 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Oliver Berg

Liveblog Düsseldorf Der Entwurf für die Einführung einer allgemeinen Corona-Impfpflicht in Deutschland ist im Bundestag gescheitert. Den Vorschlag für eine Pflicht zunächst ab 60 Jahre lehnten 378 Abgeordnete ab, dafür votierten 296 Abgeordnete. Auch der Unions-Antrag für ein Impfvorsorgegesetz wurde abgelehnt. Alle Corona-News im Blog.

