Corona-Newsblog : Bundesregierung fördert Entwicklung von Impfstoff ohne Pieks

Foto: dpa/Jonas Güttler 46 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die Uniklinik München arbeitet an einem Corona-Impfstoff, der ohne Nadel funktionieren soll - direkt in der Nase. In das Projekt investiert die Bundesregierung knapp 1,7 Millionen Euro. Und: Bundesgesundheitsminister Lauterbach und Bundesjustizminister Buschmann haben sich über neue Corona-Maßnahmen für den Herbst geeinigt. Alle News im Blog.

