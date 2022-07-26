Corona-Newsblog : Große Debatte um Aufhebung der Corona-Isolationspflicht

  1. Panorama
Corona-Liveblog - Debatte um Aufhebung der Corona-Isolationspflicht ​

46 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Jonas Güttler

Liveblog Düsseldorf In Deutschland gilt aktuell weiterhin eine obligatorische Fünf-Tage-Isolation für Infizierte. Über ein Ende der Isolationspflichten wird unter Fachleuten, Politikern und Verbänden stark debattiert. Die Meinungen gehen dabei weit auseinander. Und: Der Herbst könnte für die Kliniken erneut eine extreme Belastungsprobe werden. Alle News im Blog.

