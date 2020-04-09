  1. Panorama
30 bis 40 Millionen Euro Schaden : Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen

Eine Portion Pommes mit einem Schälchen Ketchup. Foto: Shutterstock/Fischer Food Design

Osnabrück Die Corona-Krise mit Schließungen von Restaurants und Gaststätten hat das Geschäft mit Pommes frites weitgehend gestoppt. Die Landwirte in Deutschland könnten in diesem Jahr auf etwa 200.000 Tonnen spezieller Pommes-Kartoffeln sitzen bleiben.

Die Corona-Krise hat die Nachfrage nach Pommes in Deutschland einbrechen lassen. Die Landwirte könnten in diesem Jahr etwa 200.000 Tonnen spezielle Pommes-Kartoffeln nicht weiter verwerten, erfuhr die „Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung“ vom Deutschen Bauernverband. Den möglichen Schaden schätzt der Verband auf 30 bis 40 Millionen Euro.

Auslöser der Pommes-Krise sind die Maßnahmen zur Eindämmung des Coronavirus. Weil Kantinen, Restaurants und andere Großabnehmer weitgehend geschlossen haben, fehlten Pommes-Produzenten wichtige Kunden. Die Produktion ruhe.

Andere Vermarktungen dieser Kartoffeln gelten der Zeitung zufolge als schwierig, weil die Sorten speziell für die Pommes-Herstellung gezüchtet worden sind. Landwirte in Belgien und den Niederlanden stünden vor ähnlichen Problemen. Dort warteten jeweils bis zu eine Million Tonnen Pommes-Kartoffeln auf Abnehmer, berichtet das Blatt.

(ala/AFP/dpa)