  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Krise in NRW: Lockerungen in Gefängnissen bei Besuch und Ausgang

Ausgang und Besuch : Corona-Maßnahmen in NRW-Gefängnissen werden gelockert

Eine Zelle in einem Gefängnis (Symbolbild). Foto: dpa/Daniel Naupold

Düsseldorf Gefangene in den NRW-Gefängnissen können bald wieder Besuch empfangen. Ab kommenden Dienstag dürfen die Gefängnisse den wegen der Corona-Pandemie gestoppten Besucherverkehr wieder aufnehmen.

Das teilte das NRW-Justizministerium am Mittwoch mit. Spätestens in der 26. Kalenderwoche, also ab 22. Juni, müssen alle Gefängnisse wieder Besucher hineinlassen.

Um das Coronavirus aus den Anstalten herauszuhalten, hatten Gefangene wochenlang weder Freigang, noch Besuch. Die Situation für sie und ihre Angehörigen sei nicht leicht gewesen, räumte das Ministerium ein.

Allerdings gelten weiterhin Auflagen: Der Besuch wird vorläufig auf jeweils eine Person beschränkt. Kinder von Gefangenen können als weitere Besuchspersonen zugelassen werden, das Kontaktverbot gelte aber weiter.

Jeder Besucher müsse Fragen zu seinem Gesundheitszustand und etwaigen Kontakt mit Corona-Infizierten beantworten. Es gelten Abstandsgebot und weitere Verhaltensregeln. Besucher müssen einen Mund-Nasen-Schutz mitbringen. Gefangene des Offenen Vollzugs erhalten stundenweise Ausgänge, wobei sie die Vorgaben der Corona-Schutzverordnung einhalten müssen.

(mba/dpa)