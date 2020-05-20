Ordnungswidrigkeit trotz Erlaubnis : „Picknick-Panne“ in neuer Coronaschutz-Verordnung in NRW

Düsseldorf Obwohl Picknicks in NRW seit Mittwoch wieder erlaubt sind, legt die neue Verordnung des Landes immer noch ein Bußgeld dafür fest. Für Freunde des Snacks auf der Wiese hat das aber keine Folgen.

Am Ende der aktuellen Verordnung, in der sämtliche Ordnungswidrigkeiten aufgeführt werden, heißt es allerdings weiterhin: Eine Geldbuße drohe, wenn man „entgegen § 10 Absatz 7 an einem Picknick oder einem Grillen auf einem öffentlichen Platz oder einer öffentlichen Anlage beteiligt ist“. Da man aber keine Geldbuße für etwas verhängen könne, das - in dem anderen Paragrafen - gar nicht verboten ist, habe der Fehler keine Folgen. Er werde dennoch in der kommenden Version der Coronaschutz-Verordnung korrigiert, so das Gesundheitsministerium am Mittwoch.