Corona-Infektionsquelle : Australien befragt Ex-Passagiere der „Ruby Princess“

Wollongong: Ermittler in Schutzkleidung bereiten sich auf das Betreten des Kreuzfahrtschiffes "Ruby Princess" vor. Foto: dpa/Nathan Patterson

Canberra Australien will im Zusammenhang mit zahlreichen Coronafällen im Land mehr als 5500 Menschen befragen, die auf den letzten beiden Kreuzfahrten des Schiffs „Ruby Princess“ waren.

Den ehemaligen Passagieren sollen per Internet Fragebögen zugeschickt werden über ihren Aufenthalt an Bord und ihre Gesundheit, berichtete der australische TV-Sender ABC am Freitag. Die „Ruby Princess“ der britisch-US-amerikanischen Reederei Carnival gilt als die größte einzelne Infektionsquelle in Australien.

Die Polizei im Bundesstaat New South Wales ermittelt, warum am 19. März fast 3000 Passagiere in Sydney ohne größere Gesundheitskontrollen an Land gehen durften, obwohl es Corona-Verdachtsfälle an Bord gab. Mit dem Schiff verbinden australische Behörden dem Bericht zufolge mittlerweile mehr als 20 Todesfälle, die mit dem Coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 in Verbindung stehen sowie mehr als 900 Infektionsfälle.

Die „Ruby Princess“ hatte nach elf Tagen auf See am 8. März in Sydney angelegt. Ermittelt werde auch, ob die Besatzung unter Druck gesetzt worden sei, die Lage an Bord herunterzuspielen, bevor das Schiff in Sydney einfuhr, berichtete die Zeitung „Daily Mail“ am Donnerstag. Bei einer Razzia auf dem Schiff beschlagnahmte die Polizei kürzlich unter anderem die Blackbox, um die Kommunikationskette zurückverfolgen zu können.

Das Carnival-Unternehmen Princess Cruises drückte am Freitag in einer Zeitungsanzeige seine „tiefe Trauer“ über die Virus-Folgen aus und sicherte zu, die Untersuchungen zur „Ruby Princess“ zu unterstützen.

Die Sonderkommission soll innerhalb von vier Monaten einen Bericht erstellen, wie die Regierungschefin des Bundesstaates New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian, am Mittwoch ankündigte. Auch die rund 1000 Besatzungsmitglieder hätten Fragebögen zugeschickt bekommen, so ABC weiter.

Derzeit liegt das Schiff in Port Kembla nördlich von Sydney. Es müsse australische Gewässer bis Sonntag verlassen, berichtete „Daily Mail“.

(anst/dpa)