  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona in NRW: So schneidet man sich selbst die Haare - Tutorial

Geschlossene Friseursalons wegen Coronavirus : So schneidet man sich selber die Haare

Tutorial in Corona-Zeiten: So können sich Männer ihre Haare selber schneiden

Düsseldorf Wie Männer trotz geschlossener Friseursalons die Haare gepflegt geschnitten haben können, erklärt uns Friseurmeister Rene Wersig aus Düsseldorf. Im Video sehen Sie Tipps für den Undercut, den Bart-Schnitt und zu lange Haare über den Ohren.

Nicht nur Gastronomen und Einzelhändler mussten ihre Geschäfte schließen, auch Friseure sind von den Auswirkungen des Coronavirus betroffen. Das stellt vor allem Männer vor ein optisches Problem – schließlich können sich Frauen in solchen Zeiten mit Haargummis, Spangen oder Haarreifen behelfen.

Damit zumindest seine männlichen Kunden bis zur Ladenöffnung die Haare schön haben, gibt Friseurmeister Rene Wersig vom Friseursalon „Lebensstil“ in unserem Video Tipps, wie man sich einen Undercut nachschneiden, den Bart in Form bringen und die Ohren freischneiden kann.

Eines sei jedoch gesagt: In normalen Situationen sollte man immer den Profi an die Haare lassen. Die Tipps in dem Video sind nur für Ausnahmesituationen gedacht, in denen es unmöglich ist, einen Friseur aufzusuchen.

(dtm)