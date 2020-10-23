  1. Panorama
Corona in den USA : Forscher melden mehr als 70.000 Infektionen an einem Tag

Eine medizinische Mitarbeiterin bei Corona-Tests in einer Drive-In-Station in Casper, Wyoming (Archivfoto). Foto: AP/Cayla Nimmo

Washington Die Anzahl der Corona-Neuinfektionen in den USA ist nach Angaben der Johns-Hopkins-Universität erstmals seit Ende Juli wieder auf mehr als 70.000 binnen eines Tages geklettert.

Rund 71.700 Menschen wurden demnach am Donnerstag mit positivem Test auf das Virus gemeldet. Die Zahl der Neuinfektionen war zuletzt wieder auf rund 60.000 pro Tag gestiegen.

Insgesamt wurden laut JHU in den USA mit ihren rund 330 Millionen Einwohnern seit Beginn der Pandemie rund 8,4 Millionen Coronavirus-Infektionen bestätigt. Etwa 223.000 Menschen starben bislang - mehr als in jedem anderen Land der Welt.

Die Johns-Hopkins-Webseite wird regelmäßig mit eingehenden Daten aktualisiert und zeigt daher einen höheren Stand als die offiziellen Zahlen der Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO). In manchen Fällen wurden die Zahlen aber auch wieder nach unten korrigiert

(ahar/dpa)