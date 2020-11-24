24. November 2020 um 11:45 Uhr
Lufthansa möchte keine Impfpflicht
:
Australische Fluglinie Qantas plant Corona-Impfpflicht für Fluggäste
Die australische Fluglinie Qantas plant, eine Impfpflicht für Fluggäste einzuführen.
Foto: dpa/Sebastian Kahnert
Sydney/Frankfurt/Paris Die australische Fluglinie Qantas will eine Impfpflicht für Passagiere auf Internkontinentalflügen einführen. Die Lufthansa hingegen teilte mit, dass eine Impfpflicht nicht geplant sei.
Die australische Fluggesellschaft Qantas plant eine Impfpflicht für Passagiere auf Interkontinentalflügen. "Wir werden von international Reisenden verlangen, dass sie geimpft sind, bevor wir sie an Bord lassen", sagte Qantas-Chef Alan Joyce am Dienstag dem Sender Channel Nine. "Wir glauben, das ist notwendig." Die Allgemeinen Geschäftbedingungen würden entsprechend angepasst. Ob dies auch bei Inlandsflügen Voraussetzung werde, sei noch nicht entschieden. Die
Lufthansa dagegen erklärte, die Einführung eines verbindlichen Impfnachweises für Fluggäste sei derzeit nicht geplant. Einreisevoraussetzungen zu regeln sei Sache von Regierungen.
Australien hat die Covid-Infektionszahl dank strikter Lockdown-Regeln auf weniger als 100 gedrückt. Deswegen werden Beschränkungen von Inlandsreisen gelockert. Die internationale Grenze ist seit März geschlossen. Rückkehrer aus dem Ausland müssen in Australien zwei Wochen lang in Quarantäne.
Der internationale Airline-Verband IATA, der am Dienstag seine Jahreshauptversammlung digital abhält, entwickelt unterdessen Apps zum Austausch von Reiseauflagen wie Corona-Testergebnisse oder Impfnachweise. Im ersten Halbjahr 2021 soll die Plattform für Smartphones mit Android und iOS verfügbar sein, hatte IATA-Sicherheitschef Nick Careen erklärt. Die Airlines dringen schon länger darauf, eine Testpflicht einzuführen, damit bei negativem Ergebnis keine Quarantäne verhängt wird.