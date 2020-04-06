6. April 2020 um 07:58 Uhr
Angeschlagener US-Luftfahrtriese
:
Boeing verlängert Produktionsstopp im Bundesstaat Washington
Ein Pilot winkt aus der Pilotenkabine eines Flugzeuges.
Foto: dpa/Ted S. Warren
Chicago Eigentlich hätten die Werke des US-Luftfahrtriesen Boeing an diesem Dienstag wieder geöffnet werden sollen. Seit zwei Wochen sind diese wegen der Corona-Krise geschlossen – das soll nun für unbestimmte Zeit so bleiben.
Der angeschlagene US-Luftfahrtriese Boeing unterbricht die Arbeit in seinen Werken in der Region Puget Sound und Moses Lake im Bundesstaat Washington aufgrund der Coronavirus-Krise für unbestimmte Zeit. Dieser Schritt hänge unter anderem mit der Ausbreitung von Covid-19 in der Region und Unterbrechungen in den Lieferketten zusammen, teilte Boeing in der Nacht zu Montag mit. Während der Schließung würden weitere Maßnahmen zum Gesundheitsschutz der Mitarbeiter umgesetzt.
Eigentlich hätten diese Boeing-Werke an diesem Dienstag wieder geöffnet werden sollen, nach der Schließung vor gut zwei Wochen. In der Puget-Sound-Region beschäftigt Boeing knapp die Hälfte aller seiner Mitarbeiter. Diese Region ist eines der Epizentren der Corona-Ausbreitung in den USA.
Wegen eines Fertigungsstopps bei dem nach zwei Flugzeugabstürzen weltweit mit Startverboten belegten Bestsellers 737 Max ist die Produktion des Airbus-Rivalen seit Januar ohnehin schon stark eingeschränkt. Boeing ist aufgrund der 737-Max-Krise und der enormen Belastungen durch die Ausbreitung des Coronavirus für die Luftfahrtindustrie in argen Nöten.