Angeschlagener US-Luftfahrtriese : Boeing verlängert Produktionsstopp im Bundesstaat Washington

Chicago Eigentlich hätten die Werke des US-Luftfahrtriesen Boeing an diesem Dienstag wieder geöffnet werden sollen. Seit zwei Wochen sind diese wegen der Corona-Krise geschlossen – das soll nun für unbestimmte Zeit so bleiben.

Der angeschlagene US-Luftfahrtriese Boeing unterbricht die Arbeit in seinen Werken in der Region Puget Sound und Moses Lake im Bundesstaat Washington aufgrund der Coronavirus-Krise für unbestimmte Zeit. Dieser Schritt hänge unter anderem mit der Ausbreitung von Covid-19 in der Region und Unterbrechungen in den Lieferketten zusammen, teilte Boeing in der Nacht zu Montag mit. Während der Schließung würden weitere Maßnahmen zum Gesundheitsschutz der Mitarbeiter umgesetzt.