17. April 2020 um 06:59 Uhr
Drei Astronauten
:
Raumfahrer kehren zur Erde mitten in der Corona-Krise zurück
Scheskasgan Nach einem mehrmonatigen Forschungsaufenthalt im Weltraum haben sich zwei Amerikaner und ein Russe mitten in der Corona-Pandemie auf den Weg zurück zur Erde gemacht.
Die US-Astronauten Jessica Meir, Andrew Morgan und der Kosmonaut Oleg Skripotschka bestiegen in der Nacht zum Freitag eine Sojus-Kapsel und dockten von der Internationalen Raumstation ISS ab, wie die US-Raumfahrtbehörde Nasa mitteilte.
Sie landeten am Freitagvormittag (Ortszeit) in Kasachstan. Es ist der 50. Jahrestag der Landung der Unglücksmission Apollo 13.
Nach ersten Gesundheitschecks vor Ort und einem Transport zum Weltraumbahnhof Baikonur werden die drei getrennt; die Astronauten fliegen nach Houston, Skripotschka nach Star City bei Moskau.
Ihr Ersatz im All traf bereits vor Ostern auf der ISS ein. Der Nasa-Astronaut Chris Cassidy und die Russen Anatoli Iwanischin und Iwan Wagner waren zuvor wochenlang in Quarantäne, um ein Verschleppen des Coronavirus auf die ISS auszuschließen.
Meir und Skripotschka waren seit September vergangenen Jahres auf dem Außenposten der Menschheit rund 400 Kilometer über der Erde im Einsatz, Morgan seit Juli 2019. Derzeit halten noch zwei Russen und ein US-Amerikaner auf der ISS die Stellung. Sie waren in der vergangenen Woche unter strengen Sicherheitsvorkehrungen wegen der Pandemie zur ISS gestartet.