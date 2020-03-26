  1. Panorama
Aktuelle Zahlen: Coronavirus Deutschland und weltweit - Infizierte, Tote, Geheilte

Die Pandemie in Daten : Wie sich das Coronavirus in Deutschland und der Welt entwickelt

Interaktiv Mehr als 160 Länder sind weltweit vom Coronavirus betroffen. Mehrere Hundertausend Infektionen wurden bestätigt, ein Großteil der Erkrankten ist glücklicherweise wieder genesen. Wir zeigen die aktuelle Entwicklung der weltweiten Covid-19-Pandemie in Daten.

Seit Wochen sammeln Forscher der amerikanischen Johns Hopkins University weltweit Daten zur Entwicklung des Coronavirus. Dabei greifen sie auf Zahlen der Weltgesundheitsorganisation WHO, Angaben staatlicher Behörden in aller Welt, Medienberichte und weitere Quellen zurück. Dadurch ist die wohl größte und aktuellste Datenbank zur weltweiten Entwicklung der Pandemie entstanden.

Daten zum Coronavirus in Deutschland basieren außerdem auf Erhebungen des Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), das gemeinsam mit dem Unternehmen „Rislayer“ die Angaben aller 401 Städte und Kreise in Deutschland zusammenträgt.

Alle diese Daten haben wir erfasst, analysiert und in die folgenden Infografiken für Deutschland und die Welt übertragen. Die Grafiken aktualisieren sich mindestens einmal pro Tag automatisch.

Unsere Grafiken und interaktiven Karten mit speziellem Fokus auf Nordrhein-Westfalen finden Sie hier. Wie wir an diese Daten kommen, wie aktuell sie sind und wieso manche Daten für NRW nicht verfügbar sind, erklären wir außerdem in diesem Artikel.

Alle aktuellen Informationen rund um die Ausbreitung des Coronavirus finden Sie jederzeit in unserem Liveblog. Sie haben einen Fehler in den Grafiken oder der interaktiven Karte entdeckt? Mailen Sie uns.

