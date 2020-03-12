Videobeweise auf Twitter : Berichte über schwere Misshandlungen von Häftlingen

Caracas In Venezuela berichten zwei unabhängige Nichtregierungsorganisationen über Folter und Misshandlungen von Häftlingen.

Nach Angaben der Venezolanischen Beobachtungsstelle für Haftanstalten lieferte die Polizei im nordwestlichen Bundesstaat Portugesa Häftlinge dichtgedrängt in einer Art Viehtransporter in ein Gefängnis ein. Die Organisation veröffentlichte via Twitter ein Video, das den Vorfall dokumentieren soll.

Das regierungskritische Portal „Tal Cual“ berichtet unterdessen unter Berufung auf die Nichtregierungsorganisation Una Ventana a la Libertad („Ein Fenster zur Freiheit“), die Sicherheitskräfte in einem Gefängnis in Coro im nordvenezolanischen Bundesstaat Falcon hätten Häftlinge gezwungen, sich komplett auszuziehen und in der prallen Sonne auszuharren, weil sie ein gefordertes Schutzgeld nicht in US-Dollar zahlen konnten. Als Beleg veröffentlichte die Organisation Luftaufnahmen von dem Vorgang.