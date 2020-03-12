  1. Panorama
  2. Ausland

Venezuela: Schwere Misshandlungen von Häftlingen - Videobeweise

Videobeweise auf Twitter : Berichte über schwere Misshandlungen von Häftlingen

Die venezolanische Polizei bei Demonstrationen in Caracas. Foto: AFP/FEDERICO PARRA

Caracas In Venezuela berichten zwei unabhängige Nichtregierungsorganisationen über Folter und Misshandlungen von Häftlingen.

Nach Angaben der Venezolanischen Beobachtungsstelle für Haftanstalten lieferte die Polizei im nordwestlichen Bundesstaat Portugesa Häftlinge dichtgedrängt in einer Art Viehtransporter in ein Gefängnis ein. Die Organisation veröffentlichte via Twitter ein Video, das den Vorfall dokumentieren soll.

Das regierungskritische Portal „Tal Cual“ berichtet unterdessen unter Berufung auf die Nichtregierungsorganisation Una Ventana a la Libertad („Ein Fenster zur Freiheit“), die Sicherheitskräfte in einem Gefängnis in Coro im nordvenezolanischen Bundesstaat Falcon hätten Häftlinge gezwungen, sich komplett auszuziehen und in der prallen Sonne auszuharren, weil sie ein gefordertes Schutzgeld nicht in US-Dollar zahlen konnten. Als Beleg veröffentlichte die Organisation Luftaufnahmen von dem Vorgang.

Wegen der unsicheren und schwierigen politischen und wirtschaftlichen Lage haben in den vergangenen Jahren bis zu fünf Millionen Venezolaner ihre Heimat verlassen. UN, Menschenrechtsorganisationen und Kirche werfen der sozialistischen Regierung von Präsident Nicolas Maduro schwere Menschenrechtsverletzungen vor.

(ala/kna)