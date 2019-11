Brad Gobright : US-Extremkletterer stürzt in Mexiko in den Tod

View this post on Instagram

I went to Joshua Tree a couple weeks ago with the intention of trying Dihedron and Stingray, the two hardest trad climbs in the Park. Dihedron is a 5.14 corner put up by @randyleavitt back in 97. After thirty minutes and a bunch of whining I asked to be lowered. This is the hardest I’ve ever been shut down by a climb. It’s obtuse, blank and vertical. Major respect to Randy for believing it could be climbed and then actually climbing it. It’s an amazing route but I’ll never go back to try it again. The next day I got on Stingray and ripped three gobies into my fingers on my first burn. That just about did it for my hard trad trip to Josh. I grew up climbing here and for fifteen years it’s been a humbling experience. I love you Joshua Tree but you can be so mean. Photo by @hobogreg @gramicci @evolv_worldwide @frictionlabs