Corona-Lockdown : Restaurants und Cafés in Niederlanden wieder geöffnet

Restaurants und Cafés in Niederlanden wieder geöffnet

Im Amsterdamer „Mediamatic“ dürfen Gäste seit dem 1. Juni wieder essen - wenn auch in kleinen Glaszellen voneinander getrennt. Foto: AP/Peter Dejong

Amsterdam Rund zehn Wochen dauerte der „gastronomische“ Lockdown in unserem Nachbarland. Jetzt dürfen die Menschen trotz der Corona-Krise in den Niederlanden wieder Restaurants, Museen und Kinos besuchen.

Punkt 12 Uhr am Montagmittag öffneten auch Cafés, Theater und Strandpavillons unter Auflagen wieder die Türen. Gastwirte, aber auch Kultureinrichtungen dürfen jeweils nur 30 Gäste empfangen. Diese müssen eineinhalb Meter Sicherheitsabstand halten. Alle Besucher, auch von Museen und Kneipen, müssen vorab reservieren.

Im öffentlichen Nahverkehr muss nun ein Mundschutz getragen werden. Bürger mit Beschwerden können sich künftig ohne Überweisung testen lassen. Die niederländische Regierung baut die Corona-Maßnahmen stufenweise ab. Am 1. Juli sollen die Regeln weiter gelockert werden. Dann dürfen Restaurants, Cafés und kulturelle Einrichtungen jeweils bis zu 100 Besucher empfangen.

Die Zahl der Neuinfektionen nimmt in den Niederlanden seit einigen Wochen stetig ab. Auf dem Höhepunkt der Pandemie Anfang April wurden im Schnitt täglich 500 Menschen in die Krankenhäuser eingeliefert. Vergangene Woche waren es im Schnitt neun. Etwa 6000 Menschen sind nachweislich an Covid-19 gestorben.