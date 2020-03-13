13. März 2020 um 09:47 Uhr
Virales Video
:
Hunderte Affen liefern sich Straßenschlacht in Thailand
Ein Langschwanzmakake (Archiv). Diese Affenart kommt in Thailand besonders häufig vor.
Foto: Rose, A./dpa
Bangkok Es sind Szenen wie im Film „Planet der Affen“, die sich in Thailand auf einer Straßenkreuzung abspielen. Der Hintergrund ist allerdings bedenklich. Der Vorfall im Video.
In der thailändischen Stadt Lopburi sind einem viel geteilten Video zufolge die Affen wild geworden. Der Clip einer Affenschlacht war diese Woche ein Hit in sozialen Netzwerken. Wie die Zeitung „Thairath“ berichtete, gerieten verschiedene Rudel aneinander, die an einem Tempel, einem Schrein und einem Markt leben. Im Video ist zu sehen, wie sie scharenweise zwischen Autos über eine Kreuzung ziehen und kämpfen: Es erinnert an eine Filmszene. Ein Moped-Taxifahrer sagte
laut der Zeitung „Khaosod“, so etwas habe er seit Jahren nicht gesehen. „Normalerweise sind bei den Kämpfen fünf bis zehn Affen dabei.“
Laut „Thairath“ ereignete sich das Ganze bei mehr als 40 Grad Hitze und einer herrschenden Dürre, den Affen fehle es an Futter, weil es weniger Touristen gebe. In Lopburi sind die Bewohner an Tausende Langschwanzmakaken gewöhnt, die sich zur Freude von Touristen in der Stadt rund 150 Kilometer nördlich von Bangkok tummeln.
Thailand spürt zurzeit wie viele Länder Einbrüche beim Tourismus durch das Coronavirus. Viele Feiern zum Neujahrsfest Songkran wurden abgesagt, auch die bei Rucksackreisenden beliebten Vollmondpartys fallen aus.