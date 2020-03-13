Virales Video : Hunderte Affen liefern sich Straßenschlacht in Thailand

Bangkok Es sind Szenen wie im Film „Planet der Affen“, die sich in Thailand auf einer Straßenkreuzung abspielen. Der Hintergrund ist allerdings bedenklich. Der Vorfall im Video.

In der thailändischen Stadt Lopburi sind einem viel geteilten Video zufolge die Affen wild geworden. Der Clip einer Affenschlacht war diese Woche ein Hit in sozialen Netzwerken. Wie die Zeitung „Thairath“ berichtete, gerieten verschiedene Rudel aneinander, die an einem Tempel, einem Schrein und einem Markt leben. Im Video ist zu sehen, wie sie scharenweise zwischen Autos über eine Kreuzung ziehen und kämpfen: Es erinnert an eine Filmszene. Ein Moped-Taxifahrer sagte laut der Zeitung „Khaosod“, so etwas habe er seit Jahren nicht gesehen. „Normalerweise sind bei den Kämpfen fünf bis zehn Affen dabei.“