Erster Geburtstag als König : So hat Charles III. seinen 74. Geburtstag gefeiert

Düsseldorf Am 14. November wurde König Charles III. 74. Jahre alt. Wie der britische Monarch seinen Geburtstag verbrachte und welche Feierlichkeiten in Zukunft geplant sind.

Der erste Geburtstag auf dem Thron - wenn das kein Grund zu feiern ist. Charles III., der die Monarchie modernisieren und entschlacken will, hat trotzdem auf offizielle Feierlichkeiten verzichtet. Vermutlich hat der König seinen Ehrentag - wie viele andere Geburtstagskinder - im Kreise seiner Familie verbracht. Mit Salutschüssen in Londoner Parks und am Tower of London haben Soldaten dem Monarchen zum Geburtstag gratuliert. Eine Militärkapelle spielte bei der täglichen Wachablösung vor dem Buckingham-Palast am Montag „Happy Birthday“.