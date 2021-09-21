Konto nach Verlobung gelöscht : „Schon wieder zurück“ – Britney Spears postet wieder auf Instagram

Los Angeles Die US-Sängerin Britney Spears hatte nur zwei Tage nach Veröffentlichung ihrer Verlobung via Instagram ihren Account dort gelöscht. Jetzt hat sie sich wieder zurückgemeldet und Fotos von einer Reise mit ihrem Verlobten gepostet.

Nur eine Woche nachdem Sängerin Britney Spears ihren Rückzug von Instagram angekündigt hat, ist sie dort bereits wieder aktiv geworden. „Ich bin schon wieder zurück“, schrieb die 39-Jährige am Montag (Ortszeit) auf der Social-Media-Plattform. Daneben postete sie zwei Fotos von sich in schwarz-weiß und farbig, auf denen sie mit ernstem Gesichtsausdruck in die Kamera guckt. „Einige Aufnahmen von meinem Wochenend-Trip, auf dem ich meine Verlobung gefeiert habe“, schrieb die Pop-Sängerin dazu. Ihr Verlobter Sam Asghari ist auf den Bildern nicht zu sehen.