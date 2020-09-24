  1. Panorama
  2. Ausland

Russland will 2021 Spielfilm im Weltall drehen

Im kommenden Jahr : Russland will Spielfilm im Weltall drehen

Zwei Kosmonauten überprüfen ein Leck an einer Raumkapsel an der ISS (Archivfoto). Foto: dpa/Alexander Gerst

Moskau Russland will 2021 einen Spielfilm im Weltall drehen. Die Handlung des Films und auch die Schauspieler sind bislang noch nicht bekannt. Es soll laut Raumfahrtbehörde Roskosmos in Moskau eine offizielle Ausschreibung geben.

Die Schauspieler sollen im Herbst 2021 mit einer Sojus-Kapsel zur Internationalen Raumstation ISS fliegen, teilte die russische Raumfahrtbehörde Roskosmos in Moskau mit. Ziel des Films sei es, die Raumfahrt in Russland populärer zu machen und auch den Beruf des Kosmonauten zu „heroisieren“. Produziert wird der Streifen unter anderem von Roskosmos-Chef Dmitri Rogosin und dem staatlichen TV-Sender Perwy Kanal.

Die Handlung des Films und auch die Schauspieler sind bislang noch nicht bekannt. Es soll eine offizielle Ausschreibung geben, hieß es. Raumfahrer benötigen für ihren Einsatz auf der ISS rund 400 Kilometer über der Erde in der Regel ein monatelanges Training. Auch die USA planen einen Dreh in der ISS. Der Hollywood-Star Tom Cruise soll eine der Hauptrollen übernehmen.

Zahlreiche Kosmonauten sagten russischen Medien am Donnerstag, dass sie keine Bedenken hätten, Schauspieler zur ISS zu schicken. Weltraumtouristen seien bereits im All gewesen, das könnten auch Schauspieler schaffen, sagte der Raumfahrer Sergej Rjasanski dem Internetportal „gazeta.ru“. Rjasanski war 2017 auf der ISS.

(ahar/dpa)