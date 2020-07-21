Als Paketbote verkleidet : „Anti-Feminist“ soll Familie von US-Bundesrichterin angegriffen haben

Das Haus der Bundesrichterin Salas in North Brunswick wurde zum Tatort. Foto: AP/Mark Lennihan

North Brunswick Nach dem bewaffneten Angriff auf die Familie einer US-Bundesrichterin in New Jersey hat die Polizei einen als „Anti-Feministen“ beschriebenen Anwalt als Hauptverdächtigen identifiziert. Der Jurist sei Stunden nach der Tat tot aufgefunden worden, teilten FBI und Staatsanwaltschaft mit.

Medienberichten zufolge brachte sich der Mann nach dem Angriff mit einer Pistole um. Seine Leiche sei im Bundesstaat New York gefunden worden, etwa zwei Stunden Fahrtzeit vom Tatort entfernt. Bei der Attacke im Haus von Richterin Esther Salas waren am Sonntag ihr 20-jähriger Sohn erschossen und ihr Mann (63), ein Strafverteidiger, verletzt worden. Sie selbst blieb unversehrt.

Der 69 Jahre alte Verdächtige bezeichnete sich den Berichten zufolge selbst als „Anti-Feministen“. Er sei für zahlreiche Klagen gegen die Rechte von Frauen sowie sexistische und teils rassistische Schriften bekannt. Richterin Salas (51), die bei einem seiner Fälle den Vorsitz geführt habe, nannte er demnach „faul und inkompetent“. Der Verdächtige habe in seinem Umfeld zudem erzählt, er sei unheilbar an Krebs erkrankt, hieß es weiter.

Salas ist die erste US-Bundesrichterin mit lateinamerikanischen Wurzeln im Staat New Jersey. Sie war 2010 vom damaligen Präsidenten Barack Obama für das Amt nominiert worden und trat ihren Posten 2011 an.

US-Bundesstaat New Jersey

US-Bundesstaat New Jersey : Verkleideter Unbekannter erschießt Sohn von US-Bundesrichterin

Der Täter soll am Sonntagnachmittag als Paketbote verkleidet am Haus der Familie in der Gemeinde North Brunswick geklingelt und das Feuer eröffnet haben, als der Sohn die Tür öffnete. Anschließend habe er auch auf den herbei geeilten Vater geschossen. Die Richterin habe sich zu dem Zeitpunkt im Souterrain aufgehalten.