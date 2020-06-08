  1. Panorama
Verdächtiger festgenommen : Mann schießt auf Teilnehmer von Anti-Rassismus-Demo in Seattle

Demonstranten stehen der Polizei während einer Kundgebung in Seattle gegenüber. Foto: AFP/David Ryder

San Francisco Der mutmaßliche Täter steuerte sein Auto in Richtung der Demonstranten einer Kundgebung gegen Rassismus und Polizeigewalt, dann schoss er. Ein Verletzter musste nach dem Angriff im Krankenhaus behandelt werden.

San Francisco (AFP) - Bei einer Anti-Rassismus-Kundgebung in der US-Stadt Seattle ist ein Demonstrant angeschossen worden. Der mutmaßliche Täter sei festgenommen worden, teilte die Polizei mit. Auf Aufnahmen des TV-Senders Q13Fox war zu sehen, wie ein Mann sein Auto in Richtung der Demonstranten steuert und dann mit einer Pistole in der Hand auf die Menge zugeht.

Ein Demonstrant wurde nach Angaben der Rettungskräfte mit einer Schusswunde in ein Krankenhaus gebracht. Laut Q13Fox hatte der Mann ihn aus seinem Auto heraus in den Arm geschossen. Die Polizei teilte mit, sie haben einen Verdächtigen festgenommen und eine Waffe sichergestellt. Weitere Opfer gebe es offenbar nicht.

Die landesweiten Proteste gegen Rassismus und Polizeigewalt sind eine Reaktion auf den gewaltsamen Tod des Afroamerikaners George Floyd. Der 46-Jährige war vor zwei Wochen bei einem brutalen Polizeieinsatz in Minneapolis getötet worden.

(anst/AFP)