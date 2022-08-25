Kindesmissbrauch : Papst-Kritik von Künstler löst Kontroverse aus

Papst Franziskus am Fenster des Apostolischen Palastes mit Blick auf den Petersplatz im Vatikan Foto: AFP/VINCENZO PINTO

Mexiko-Stadt Ein Kunstwerk zum Oberhaupt der römisch-katholischen Kirche, Papst Franziskus, erzeugt hitzige Reaktionen in Mexiko.

Das Werk des chilenischen Künstlers Pablo Maire zeigt Papst Franziskus in drei verschiedenen Posen: Zunächst wie er ein Baby in den Händen hält, dann wie er das Kind fallen lässt und schließlich wie er über das am Boden liegende zerbrochene Baby lacht.