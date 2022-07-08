Gepäckband? Läuft! : Kofferausgabe am Airport in Manchester sorgt für Chaos

Manchester Die Urlaubssaison ist in vollem Gange, Millionen Menschen weltweit verreisen und entsprechend viele Koffer müssen die Airlines in den Flugzeugen transportieren. Fehler in der Logistik können schnell absolutes Chaos verursachen. Ein Instagram-Video zeigt, wie das am Flughafen in Manchester aussieht.

So scheinen die Flughafen-Mitarbeiter mit der Situation komplett überfordert zu sein. Dutzende Koffer rollen über das Gepäckband, stapeln sich an dessen Ende und fallen auf den Boden. „Welcome to the UK, where everything is disorganised“ (“Willkommen in Großbritannien, wo alles unorganisiert ist“), lautete einer der vielen Kommentare darunter. Andere Instagram-Nutzer zeigten sich verärgert und genervt: „Then you wonder why bags are delayed, damaged, lost…“ (“Dann wundert man sich, warum Taschen sich verspäten, beschädigt werden, verloren gehen...“).