Wandergruppe in Kirgistan : Tourist filmt abgehende Lawine und rettet sich in letzter Sekunde

Im Tian-Shan-Gebirge in Kirgistan entkommt eine Wandergruppe nur knapp dem Tod. Als ein Gletscher abbricht, zückt einer der Touristen sein Handy - und macht eine spektakuläre Aufnahme.

Seine Aktion hätte ganz anders ausgehen können - dem ist sich der Brite Harry Shimmin bewusst. Er ist mit neun anderen Touristen auf einer Wandertour durch das Tian-Shan-Gebirge in Kirgistan unterwegs. Die Gruppe hat den höchsten Punkt ihrer geführten Tour erreicht, als der Brite zu einem Felsrand geht, um von dort Fotos zu schießen. Kurz darauf löst sich plötzlich ein Gletscher und eine Lawine rollt direkt auf den Touristen zu. Statt wegzurennen startet er ein Video, dass er später bei Instagram postet. „Ich bin mir sehr bewusst, dass ich ein großes Risiko eingegangen bin. Ich hatte das Gefühl, alles unter Kontrolle zu haben“, schreibt er in seinem Beitrag.

Sein Glück: Am Rand der Klippe hat er zuvor bereits einen kleinen Unterschlupf entdeckt, der seine Rettung werden sollte. Als die Schnee- und Eismassen auf ihn zusteuern, kann er sich in letzter Sekunde hinter einen Felsen in Sicherheit bringen. Auf seinem Video ist zu sehen, wie die Lawine über Shimmin hinwegfegt. Und der Brite gibt doch zu: „Als der Schnee anfing zu fallen und es dunkel wurde, beziehungsweise das Atmen schwerer fiel, war ich am Ende und dachte, ich könnte sterben.“ Es habe sich angefühlt wie in einem Schneesturm zu sein.