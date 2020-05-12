Feuergefecht in afghanischer Hauptstadt : Bewaffnete Männer stürmen Geburtsklinik in Kabul

Schwarzer Rauch steigt auf, nachdem bewaffnete Männer eine Geburtsklinik in Kabul angegriffen haben. Foto: AP/Rahmat Gul

Kabul Bewaffnete Männer haben in Kabul eine Geburtsklinik gestürmt. Sicherheitskräfte hätten am Dienstag mehr als 80 Neugeborene und ihre Mütter in Sicherheit gebracht. In der ostafghanischen Stadt Nangarhar starben zehn Menschen bei einem Selbstmordattentat.

<div id="mobilebanner_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("mobilebanner_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> <div id="halfpagead"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("halfpagead"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Schwarzer Rauch stieg von dem Krankenhaus in dem überwiegend von Schiiten bewohnten Stadtteil Daschti Barchi in den Himmel auf, während sich die Angreifer ein Feuergefecht mit der Polizei lieferten.

Lesen Sie auch Islamisten drohten mit Aus der Verhandlungen : Afghanische Regierung lässt hundert Taliban-Kämpfer frei

Mindestens ein Angreifer sei erschossen worden, sagte sagte ein Sprecher des afghanischen Innenministeriums. „Die Kräfte versuchen, die Terroristen zu eliminieren und die Lage unter Kontrolle zu bringen“, sagte er. Der stellvertretende Gesundheitsminister Wahid Madschroh berichtete von mehreren Verletzten.

Lesen Sie auch Gespräche in Kabul : Das Misstrauen der afghanischen Frauen

<script src="https://player.glomex.com/integration/1/glomex-player.js"></script> <glomex-player data-integration-id="40599z13k6kiey8z" act="initially-hidden" style="padding-right: 6rem;padding-left: 6rem;"></glomex-player> <div id="div-gptrpd_contentad"></div> <script> var glomexerrorcount=0; (function() { function init() { if (!window.googletag) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); console.log("warten auf GPT"); return; } // if (document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0]===undefined) { // window.setTimeout(init, 100); // console.log("warten auf glomex-player"); // return; // } // if (document.querySelectorAll(".error-box")[0]===undefined && glomexerrorcount<5) { // window.setTimeout(init, 100); // console.log("warten auf glomex-error-box", glomexerrorcount); // glomexerrorcount++; // return; // } // var glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display; var adslotnameexten = "", adslotname = "", adslot = "", adslotid = "", adsize1 = '', setkey = "", setkeyvalue = ""; glomexerrorcount=4; // var glomexdisplay="none"; // Contentad wenn kein Glomex // if(glomexdisplay!= "block"&& glomexerrorcount<4){ // console.log("Glomex glomexdisplay!= block"); // //prüfen wieviele CAD im Artikel // if(window.ads.desktop.slots.length>0){ // var slotcount=0; // for(var f=1;window.ads.desktop.slots.length>f;f++){ // var counterf = f-1; // var slotname = window.ads.desktop.slots[counterf].adSlotName+""; // if(slotname.indexOf('contentad')>=0){ // slotcount = slotname.substr(9); // } // } // if(slotcount!=0){ // if(slotcount!==""){ // slotcount = slotcount.substr(1); // slotcount= parseInt(slotcount)+1; // adslotnameexten = "_"+slotcount; // } // } // } // adslotname = "contentad"+adslotnameexten; // adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname; // adslotid = "contentad"+adslotnameexten; // adsize1 = [[300,250],[300,300],[336,280],[468,60],[540,300],[728,90],[800,250],[970,90],[970,250]]; // setkey = "adformat"; // setkeyvalue = "contentad"; // }else{ //Impressiontracker console.log("Glomex Impression"); adslotname = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten; adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname; adslotid = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten; adsize1 = [1,1]; setkey = "key"; setkeyvalue = "glomex"; // googletag.pubads().definePassback('/1017380/rp-online.de', [1,1]).setTargeting('key', ['glomex']).display(); // } var insertindiv = document.querySelector('#div-gptrpd_contentad'); var div= document.createElement('div'); div.id = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten; div.style.textAlign = "center"; insertindiv.appendChild(div); googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.defineSlot(adslot,adsize1,adslotid).setTargeting(setkey, [setkeyvalue]).addService(googletag.pubads()); // googletag.pubads().refresh([slot_cad1]); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(adslotname); }); } init(); })(); </script> <script src="https://player.glomex.com/integration/1/glomex-player.js"></script> <glomex-player data-integration-id="40599z13k6kiey8z" act="initially-hidden" style="padding-right: 6rem;padding-left: 6rem;"></glomex-player> <div id="div-gptrpd_contentad"></div> <script> var glomexerrorcount=0, glomexdisplay; (function() { function init() { if (!window.googletag) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); console.log("warten auf GPT"); return; } if (document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0]===undefined) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); console.log("warten auf glomex-player"); return; } if (glomexerrorcount<12 && glomexdisplay!== "block") { glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display; console.log("glomex-player",glomexerrorcount, glomexdisplay); window.setTimeout(init, 100); glomexerrorcount++; return; } // if (document.querySelectorAll(".error-box")[0]===undefined && glomexerrorcount<5) { // window.setTimeout(init, 100); // console.log("warten auf glomex-error-box", glomexerrorcount); // glomexerrorcount++; // return; // } // var glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display; var adslotnameexten = "", adslotname = "", adslot = "", adslotid = "", adsize1 = '', setkey = "", setkeyvalue = ""; glomexerrorcount=4; // var glomexdisplay="none"; // Contentad wenn kein Glomex if(glomexdisplay!== "block"){ console.log("Glomex glomexdisplay!== block"); //prüfen wieviele CAD im Artikel if(window.ads.desktop.slots.length>0){ var slotcount=0; for(var f=1;window.ads.desktop.slots.length>f;f++){ var counterf = f-1; var slotname = window.ads.desktop.slots[counterf].adSlotName+""; if(slotname.indexOf('contentad')>=0){ slotcount = slotname.substr(9); } } if(slotcount!=0){ if(slotcount!==""){ slotcount = slotcount.substr(1); slotcount= parseInt(slotcount)+1; adslotnameexten = "_"+slotcount; } } } adslotname = "contentad"+adslotnameexten; adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname; adslotid = "contentad"+adslotnameexten; adsize1 = [[300,250],[300,300],[336,280],[468,60],[540,300],[728,90],[800,250],[970,90],[970,250]]; setkey = "adformat"; setkeyvalue = "contentad"; }else{ //Impressiontracker console.log("Glomex Impression"); adslotname = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten; adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname; adslotid = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten; adsize1 = [1,1]; setkey = "key"; setkeyvalue = "glomex"; // googletag.pubads().definePassback('/1017380/rp-online.de', [1,1]).setTargeting('key', ['glomex']).display(); } var insertindiv = document.querySelector('#div-gptrpd_contentad'); var div= document.createElement('div'); div.id = adslotname; div.style.textAlign = "center"; insertindiv.appendChild(div); googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.defineSlot(adslot,adsize1,adslotid).setTargeting(setkey, [setkeyvalue]).addService(googletag.pubads()); // googletag.pubads().refresh([slot_cad1]); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(adslotname); }); } init(); })(); </script>

In der ostafghanischen IS-Hochburg Nangarhar tötete ein Selbstmordattentäter mit einem Anschlag auf eine Trauerfeier zehn Menschen und verletzte mindestens 30. Der Angriff auf die Beerdigung eines Kommandanten einer regierungsnahen Miliz sei verübt worden, als die Trauernden sich versammelt hätten, sagte ein Sprecher des Provinzgouverneurs.

Die Taliban bestritten eine Beteiligung an den beiden Angriffen. Die Terrorgruppe Islamischer Staat reklamierte unterdessen vier am Montag in Kabul verübte Bombenanschläge für sich.

(anst/dpa)