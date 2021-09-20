Drama in Jersey City : Polizist fängt von Balkon geworfenen Säugling auf

Jersey City Drama mit Happy End: Ein US-Polizist hat ein Baby aufgefangen, nachdem es aus dem ersten Stock eines Gebäudes in Jersey City geworfen wurde. Der erst einen Monat alte Säugling ist bei dem Vorfall nicht verletzt worden.

Das berichteten US-Medien am Sonntag (Ortszeit). Ein Anrufer habe die Polizei in der Nachbarstadt von New York City am Samstag davor gewarnt, dass ein Kind in Gefahr sei. Ein Mann habe dann vor den herbeigerufenen Beamten damit gedroht, das Baby über einen Balkon im ersten Stock zu werfen. In welcher Beziehung er zu dem Kind stand, war zunächst nicht bekannt.