Kritik an „Fast Fashion“ : Thunberg posiert auf dem Cover für die skandinavische „Vogue“

Stockholm Die Modezeitschrift „Vogue“ hat nun auch eine skandinavische Ausgabe. Auf dem ersten Cover erscheint die Klimaaktivistin Thunberg - und positioniert sich gegen Fast Fashion.

Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg ziert das Cover der ersten Ausgabe der „Vogue Scandinavia“ - und sie nutzt die Gelegenheit für Kritik an der Mode-Branche. Die junge Schwedin stellte am Sonntagabend ein Bild der Titelseite des neuen skandinavischen Ablegers des Modemagazins auf ihre Social-Media-Kanäle. Darauf trägt sie eine Art übergroßen Trenchcoat und streichelt dabei in einem Waldstück liebevoll ein Pferd.

Dabei versuchten manche in der Branche mit kostspieligen Kampagnen, den Eindruck zu erwecken, nachhaltig, klimaneutral und fair zu sein, schrieb die 18-Jährige. Es handele sich dabei aber fast immer um reines Greenwashing - also Maßnahmen, mit denen sich Unternehmen ein grünes Image verleihen wollen, ohne wirklich etwas für Klima und Umwelt zu tun. „So wie die Welt heute geformt ist, kann man Mode nicht in Massen produzieren oder "nachhaltig" konsumieren“, so Thunberg. „Das ist einer der vielen Gründe, warum wir einen Systemwechsel brauchen werden.“