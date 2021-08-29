Flughafen Kabul : Baby-rettende US-Soldatin bei Anschlag getötet

In dem Bild vom 20. August 2021, das vom US Marine Corps zur Verfügung gestellt wurde, beruhigen Marines der 24. Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), darunter Sgt. Nicole Gee (links stehend) Kleinkinder während einer Evakuierung am Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Foto: dpa/Sgt. Isaiah Campbell

Kabul/Washington Das Foto von ihr mit einem geretteten Baby ging vor wenigen Tagen um die Welt. Jetzt ist die 23-jährige US-Soldatin bei dem Anschlag vor drei Tagen am Flughafen Kabul ums Leben gekommen.

Wenige Tage später ist die aus dem Bundesstaat Kalifornien stammende Frau tot: Sie war am Flughafen Kabul im Dienst, als sich vor dem Tor des Geländes am Donnerstag ein Selbstmordattentäter in die Luft sprengte. Dabei wurden Dutzende Zivilisten und 13 US-Soldaten getötet, die an dem Evakuierungseinsatz in Kabul teilnahmen. Gee war eine von ihnen.