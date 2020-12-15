15. Dezember 2020 um 10:05 Uhr
Ghislaine Maxwell
:
Epsteins Ex-Partnerin will gegen Millionen-Kaution aus Haft
Ein Foto von Jeffrey Epstein und Ghislaine Maxwell während einer Pressekonferenz in New York (Archivfoto).
Foto: AP/John Minchillo
New York Anfang Juli wurde die Ex-Partnerin des wegen Sexualverbrechen verurteilten und inzwischen gestorbenen Multimillionärs Jeffrey Epstein festgenommen. Nun will Ghislaine Maxwell mit Hilfe einer Millionen-Kaution freikommen.
Ghislaine Maxwell (58) habe angeboten, 28,5 Millionen Dollar (etwa 23,5 Millionen Euro) zu hinterlegen, berichteten der Sender ABC und andere Medien unter Berufung auf am Montag veröffentlichte Gerichtsdokumente. Von dem Betrag sollten 22,5 Millionen aus dem gemeinsamen Vermögen von Maxwell und ihrem Ehemann kommen, hieß es weiter.
Für die restliche Summe sollten Maxwells Familie und Freunde aufkommen. Über den Antrag werde in den kommenden Tagen Richterin Alison Nathan entscheiden. Nathan hatte im Juli und August bereits zwei ähnliche Anträge Maxwells - auf Freilassung gegen Kaution und auf Verlegung aus der Einzelhaft - abgelehnt.
Maxwell (58) wurde Anfang Juli im US-Bundesstaat New Hampshire festgenommen. Ihr werden sechs Anklagepunkte vorgeworfen, darunter Verführung Minderjähriger zu illegalen Sexhandlungen und Meineid. Auf die Anklagepunkte, die sich auf die Jahre 1994 bis 1997 beziehen, stehen jeweils Höchststrafen von fünf bis zehn Jahren Gefängnis. Maxwell hatte Mitte Juli vor Gericht eine Beihilfe jedoch bestritten und auf „nicht schuldig“ plädiert.
Ihr Ex-Partner Jeffrey Epstein soll Dutzende Minderjährige missbraucht und zur Prostitution gezwungen haben. 2008 entging er in dieser Sache einem Bundesverfahren, indem er eine Vereinbarung mit der Staatsanwaltschaft einging. Epstein bekannte sich damals teilweise schuldig und bekam eine milde Haftstrafe. 2019 wurde er in New York erneut angeklagt und nahm sich kurz danach in einer Gefängniszelle das Leben.