Licht aus fürs Klima : „Earth Hour 2020“ hat trotz Corona-Pandemie begonnen

Die Petronas Twin Towers und der Kuala Lumpur Tower (rechts) vor dem Abschalten der Lichter. Foto: AFP/MOHD RASFAN

Canberra Obwohl die Welt aktuell den Atem wegen der Coronakrise anhält, hat am Samstag in Neuseeland, Fidschi und Australien die weltweite Klimaschutz-Aktion „Earth Hour“ begonnen. Dort gingen zum Zeichen für das Klima an berühmten Bauwerken für eine Stunde die Lichter aus.

Mit der „Earth Hour“ will die Umweltschutzorganisation World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) ein Zeichen für Klima- und Umweltschutz setzen. Die Dunkelheit soll auf Ressourcenverschwendung hinweisen und die Menschen zum Nachdenken bringen. Rund um den Globus gehen jeweils um 20.30 Uhr Ortszeit für eine Stunde die Lichter aus. Erstmals fand die Aktion 2007 in Sydney statt.

Weltweit beteiligen sich zahlreiche Städte: Im neuseeländischen Auckland wurde der Sky Tower dunkel. In Sydney erloschen am Samstagabend Ortszeit die Lichter am bekannten Opernhaus und an der Harbour Bridge. Australiens WWF-Chef Dermot O’Gorman sagte, in der Corona-Krise sei es wichtiger denn je als Gemeinschaft verbunden zu bleiben und nach positiven Wegen zu suchen, um einen Beitrag zu leisten. Alle öffentlichen Veranstaltungen im Rahmen der Aktion waren aus Sicherheitsgründen abgesagt worden, um eine Verbreitung des Virus zu verhindern.

... und nach dem Abschalten der Beleuchtung. Foto: AFP/MOHD RASFAN

In Deutschland sollen sich mindestens 360 Städte an der Aktion beteiligen. Unter anderem sollen die Lichter am Kölner Dom und am Brandenburger Tor in Berlin ausgehen. Um die Ausgangsbeschränkungen einzuhalten, schlägt der WWF Aktionen zu Hause vor, etwa Spiele bei Kerzenschein oder das Hochladen besonderer Selfies in sozialen Medien.

(felt/dpa)