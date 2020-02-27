„Sieh sexy aus“ : Cynthia Nixon geht mit feministischem Video viral

Schauspielerin Cynthia Nixon bei den 66. Internationalen Filmfestspielen in Berlin. Foto: dpa/Gregor Fischer

Berlin Schauspielerin Cynthia Nixon lässt mit einem feministischen Video Dampf ab. Der Sex-and-the-City-Star macht damit auf die widersprüchlichen Anforderungen aufmerksam, die an Frauen gestellt werden.

Der Start ist noch eher ruhig: „Sei eine Lady, haben sie gesagt. Dein Rock ist zu kurz, dein Top ist zu lang, zeig nicht so viel Haut, zieh dir was über!“, sagt die 53-Jährige in dem knapp dreiminütigen Clip des „Girls Girls Girls“-Magazins.