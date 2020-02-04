Kündigung nach sexy Fotos : Feuerwehrfrau in USA gekündigt – sie posierte in Uniform auf Instagram

Feuerwehrfrau in USA gekündigt – sie posierte in Uniform auf Instagram

Colorado Die Feuerwehrfrau Presley Pritchard verlor ihren Job. Sie hatte in ihrer Uniform zu sexy posiert - auf Instagram. Anstatt die Fotos zu löschen, nahm sie eine Schönheits-OP vor und wurde schließlich gekündigt. Pritchard hat nun Klage eingereicht.

Presley Pritchard ist Feuerwehrfrau. Und Influencerin. Dass es ihr offenbar nicht möglich war, beide Berufe zu trennen, wurde ihr jetzt zum Verhängnis. Auf dem sozialen Netzwerk Instagram posierte die 27-Jährige in erotischen Posen – auch in Uniform. Einmal soll sie sogar ein Foto von sich an einem Unfallort hochgeladen haben. Der Bitte ihres Arbeitgebers auf Löschung dieses und anderer Fotos kam die junge Frau nicht nach.

Ihrem Vorgesetzten Chief Craig Williams zufolge habe Pritchard gegen zwei Vorschriften verstoßen. Zunächst sei es Arbeitnehmern so nicht erlaubt, einer größeren Gruppe von Menschen den Arbeitgeber in einer Weise zu präsentieren, die ihn diskreditieren könnte. Außerdem dürfe Eigentum der Feuerwehr nicht dafür genutzt werden, sich für private Zwecke zu bereichern.

Gegen die Kündigung hat Pritchard nun Klage eingereicht, sie will für Lohnausfälle, verlorene Zeit und Geld sowie emotionalen Stress von ihrem Arbeitsgeber entschädigt werden. Sie sieht sich vollkommen im Recht. In ihrem Job gebe es keine Vorschriften hinsichtlich Social Media. „Das ist ein Witz“, sagt sie der Zeitung „Daily Inter Lake“. „Viele meiner Kollegen haben Fotos in Uniform auf ihren Social-Media-Accounts, auch mit Feuerwehrautos im Hintergrund,“ sagt Pritchard. Im Gegensatz zu ihr würden sie jedoch weder abgemahnt noch gekündigt. Sie selbst würde aufgrund ihres Geschlechts diskriminiert. „Ich werde nur dafür bestraft, wie ich in meiner Sportkleidung aussehe, in meinem Fitnessstudio“, sagt sie.