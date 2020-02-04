4. Februar 2020 um 14:55 Uhr
Kündigung nach sexy Fotos
:
Feuerwehrfrau in USA gekündigt – sie posierte in Uniform auf Instagram
Blaulicht eines Feuerwehrautos. (Symbol).
Foto: Meuter, Peter (pm)
Colorado Die Feuerwehrfrau Presley Pritchard verlor ihren Job. Sie hatte in ihrer Uniform zu sexy posiert - auf Instagram. Anstatt die Fotos zu löschen, nahm sie eine Schönheits-OP vor und wurde schließlich gekündigt. Pritchard hat nun Klage eingereicht.
<div id="mobilebanner_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("mobilebanner_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>
<div id="halfpagead"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("halfpagead"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>
Presley Pritchard ist Feuerwehrfrau. Und Influencerin. Dass es ihr offenbar nicht möglich war, beide Berufe zu trennen, wurde ihr jetzt zum Verhängnis. Auf dem sozialen Netzwerk Instagram posierte die 27-Jährige in erotischen Posen – auch in Uniform. Einmal soll sie sogar ein Foto von sich an einem Unfallort hochgeladen haben. Der Bitte ihres Arbeitgebers auf Löschung dieses und anderer Fotos kam die junge Frau nicht nach.
Fünf Tage für die Entfernung der Fotos aus ihrem Account hatte ihr Arbeitsgeber Pritchard gewährt. Sie ließ in dieser Zeit allerdings eine kosmetische Operation vornehmen - und die festgesetzte Frist ihres Arbeitgebers verstreichen. Als sie wieder zur Arbeit erschien, wurde sie schließlich gefeuert.
<aside class="park-embed-html">
<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/B29cR50Bd-R/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:16px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B29cR50Bd-R/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"> View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div></a> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B29cR50Bd-R/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Sometimes God has to take it all from you to show you who you really are without it. - I’ve spent so much time placing my identity in my career, my relationship, or the gym. I was extremely confident I knew who I was. When I lost all of them, I panicked. I look strong and confident from a social media perspective, but inside I was depressed and questioning my self worth. I felt like I had to uphold this image of being strong 100% of the time and always knowing what was going to happen, but truthfully, I just take it one day at a time like everyone else. - When everything gets taken from you, I truly believe it’s God’s way of getting your attention and stopping you from heading the opposite way of your calling. GOD BREAKS CHAINS, NOT PROMISES. And He promises He will restore what was lost and make it even better than you can imagine. But the “in-between” is the damn hardest. Trust me, I’m there. - This goes for your job, your failed attempts at the fitness test, your failed attempts to get your medic license, your lost relationship, your injuries. You are NOT those things and those things don’t make you who YOU are. You are worth SO MUCH more and I’m having to believe it and repeat it every day to just move forward. 🐦 The sparrow tattooed on my forearm is a reminder of this; “You are Worth more than many Sparrows” [Matthew 10:31] . Bag &amp; shirts @ninelineapparel ||code: Presleykp 📸 @jmkphotomt . . . . . DM for coaching inquiries @cnc.apparel || code: presleykp @1upnutrition || code: presleykp @ninelineapparel || code: presleykp @herbstrong || code: presley15 @warriorflask || code: presleykp @freskincare || code: Presley</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/presleykp.fit/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> Presley Pritchard</a> (@presleykp.fit) on <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2019-09-28T15:32:19+00:00">Sep 28, 2019 at 8:32am PDT</time></p></div></blockquote>
<script async src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js"></script>
</aside>
Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir
Inhalte von Instagram
angezeigt werden.
Dieses Element enthält Daten von Instagram. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer
Datenschutzseite blockieren
An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Instagram, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.
<div id="mobilebanner_3"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("mobilebanner_3"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>
<div id="contentad"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("contentad"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>
Ihrem Vorgesetzten Chief Craig Williams zufolge habe Pritchard gegen zwei Vorschriften verstoßen. Zunächst sei es Arbeitnehmern so nicht erlaubt, einer größeren Gruppe von Menschen den Arbeitgeber in einer Weise zu präsentieren, die ihn diskreditieren könnte. Außerdem dürfe Eigentum der Feuerwehr nicht dafür genutzt werden, sich für private Zwecke zu bereichern.
Gegen die Kündigung hat Pritchard nun Klage eingereicht, sie will für Lohnausfälle, verlorene Zeit und Geld sowie emotionalen Stress von ihrem Arbeitsgeber entschädigt werden. Sie sieht sich vollkommen im Recht. In ihrem Job gebe es keine Vorschriften hinsichtlich Social Media. „Das ist ein Witz“, sagt sie der Zeitung „Daily Inter Lake“. „Viele meiner Kollegen haben Fotos in Uniform auf ihren Social-Media-Accounts, auch mit Feuerwehrautos im Hintergrund,“ sagt Pritchard. Im Gegensatz zu ihr würden sie jedoch weder abgemahnt noch gekündigt. Sie selbst würde aufgrund ihres Geschlechts diskriminiert. „Ich werde nur dafür bestraft, wie ich in meiner Sportkleidung aussehe, in meinem Fitnessstudio“, sagt sie.
Pritchard erklärt weiterhin, sie sei auf der Arbeit wiederholt sexuell belästigt worden seit sie vor drei Jahren bei der Feuerwehr angefangen hätte. Ihr Chef weist auf eine interne Untersuchung hin, die diese Vorwürfe nicht bestätigt.