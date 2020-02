Kündigung nach sexy Fotos : Feuerwehrfrau in USA gekündigt – sie posierte in Uniform auf Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Sometimes God has to take it all from you to show you who you really are without it. - I've spent so much time placing my identity in my career, my relationship, or the gym. I was extremely confident I knew who I was. When I lost all of them, I panicked. I look strong and confident from a social media perspective, but inside I was depressed and questioning my self worth. I felt like I had to uphold this image of being strong 100% of the time and always knowing what was going to happen, but truthfully, I just take it one day at a time like everyone else. - When everything gets taken from you, I truly believe it's God's way of getting your attention and stopping you from heading the opposite way of your calling. GOD BREAKS CHAINS, NOT PROMISES. And He promises He will restore what was lost and make it even better than you can imagine. But the "in-between" is the damn hardest. Trust me, I'm there. - This goes for your job, your failed attempts at the fitness test, your failed attempts to get your medic license, your lost relationship, your injuries. You are NOT those things and those things don't make you who YOU are. You are worth SO MUCH more and I'm having to believe it and repeat it every day to just move forward. 🐦 The sparrow tattooed on my forearm is a reminder of this; "You are Worth more than many Sparrows" [Matthew 10:31]