1. Februar 2021 um 06:58 Uhr
100-Jähriger wurde mit Sammelaktion berühmt
Britischer Corona-Held „Captain Tom“ mit Covid-19 im Krankenhaus
Sir Tom Moore, Weltkriegsveteran und Rekord-Spendensammler, wurde mit einer Covid-19-Infektion ins Krankenhaus gebracht.
London Der durch eine Spendensammelaktion zu Beginn der Corona-Pandemie bekannt gewordene britische Weltkriegsveteran Tom Moore ist an Covid-19 erkrankt. Am Sonntag wurde er ins Krankenhaus eingeliefert.
Der 100-Jährige sei nach einer Lungenentzündung vor einer Woche positiv auf das Virus getestet worden, schrieb Moores Tochter Hannah am Sonntag im Internetdienst Twitter. Nachdem er zunächst zu Hause behandelt worden sei, brauche er nun zusätzliche Unterstützung beim Atmen und sei seit Sonntag im Krankenhaus.
Moore hatte sich ursprünglich vorgenommen, bis zu seinem 100. Geburtstag Ende April 2020 hundert Mal mit seinem Rollator seinen Garten abzuschreiten und sich dafür sponsern zu lassen. Er hoffte, auf diese Art 1000 Pfund zusammenzubekommen - doch die Aktion fand derart viel Zuspruch, dass Moore schließlich 33 Millionen Pfund (gut 36 Millionen Euro) für den nationalen Gesundheitsdienst NHS sammelte.
Der Senior wurde zu einer nationalen Berühmtheit. Das Militär ernannte ihn zum „Ehren-Oberst“, im Juli wurde er von Königin Elizabeth II. zum Ritter geschlagen.
Premierminister
Boris Johnson schrieb am Sonntag auf Twitter, seine Gedanken seien bei Moore und dessen Familie. Der Veteran habe die gesamte Nation inspiriert, „und ich weiß, dass wir alle Ihnen eine vollständige Genesung wünschen“.