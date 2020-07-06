Kindergeburtstag endet dramatisch : Baum stürzt in USA auf Garage - 19 Menschen im Krankenhaus

Baum stürzt in USA auf Garage - 19 Menschen im Krankenhaus

Pasadena Ein Kindergeburtstag im US-Bundesstaat Maryland hat ein jähes Ende genommen. Ein Baum war auf die Garage gestürzt, in der sich die Feiernden es nach einem Sturm gemütlich gemacht hatten. 19 Menschen mussten in Krankenhaus.

Ein umstürzender Baum hat im US-Bundesstaat Maryland 19 Menschen verletzt. Der Baum sei am Sonntagnachmittag auf eine Garage in Pasadena gefallen, in der die Gäste einer Kindergeburtstagsfeier Schutz vor einem Sturm gesucht hatten, teilte die Feuerwehr des Bezirks Anne Arundel mit. 19 Menschen kamen ins Krankenhaus.