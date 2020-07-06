6. Juli 2020 um 07:02 Uhr
Kindergeburtstag endet dramatisch
:
Baum stürzt in USA auf Garage - 19 Menschen im Krankenhaus
Pasadena Ein Kindergeburtstag im US-Bundesstaat Maryland hat ein jähes Ende genommen. Ein Baum war auf die Garage gestürzt, in der sich die Feiernden es nach einem Sturm gemütlich gemacht hatten. 19 Menschen mussten in Krankenhaus.
Ein umstürzender Baum hat im US-Bundesstaat Maryland 19 Menschen verletzt. Der Baum sei am Sonntagnachmittag auf eine Garage in Pasadena gefallen, in der die Gäste einer Kindergeburtstagsfeier Schutz vor einem Sturm gesucht hatten, teilte die Feuerwehr des Bezirks Anne Arundel mit. 19 Menschen kamen ins Krankenhaus.
Eine Person sei in kritischem Zustand, sagte Feuerwehrsprecher Russ Davies. Fünf weitere wurden demnach schwer verletzt, jedoch nicht lebensgefährlich. Der Rest der 17 Erwachsenen und 2 Kinder hatte nur leichte Verletzungen.
Bei der Ankunft der Rettungskräfte hätten sechs Menschen noch unter den Trümmern der Garage festgesteckt, so Davies. „Es war ein sehr kurzer Sturm. Er zog schnell durch.“ Behörden zufolge kippten auch andere Bäume um und an einigen Orten fiel der Strom aus.