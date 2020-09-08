8. September 2020 um 16:04 Uhr
Letzte tödliche Attacke 1958
:
Mann bei Haiangriff vor Gold Coast in Australien getötet
Ein Mann steht am Greenmount Beach an der Gold Coast (Archivfoto).
Foto: dpa/David Clark
Canberra Ein Hai hat im Meer vor der australischen Stadt Gold Coast einen Mann angegriffen. Sanitäter stellten anschließend den Tod des Mannes fest. Den letzten tödlichen Angriff durch einen Hai vor den Stränden von Queensland gab es 1958.
Der Attackierte sei mit schweren Verletzungen von Surfern an den Strand Greenmount Beach gebracht worden, teilte am Dienstag ein Sprecher des Rettungsdienstes im Bundesstaat Queensland mit, Darren Brown. Sanitäter hätten dann den Tod des Mannes festgestellt.
Es ist der erst zweite tödliche Haiangriff vor Stränden von Queensland, an denen ab 1962 Schutznetze angebracht wurden, wie die Regierung von Queensland mitteilte. Den letzten tödlichen Angriff durch einen Hai entlang der Gold Coast gab es 1958.
Die Netze sind parallel zu den Stränden installiert, Haie können aber unter ihnen hindurchschwimmen oder um ihre Enden herum. Eine Senatsuntersuchung von 2017 fand heraus, dass die Netze in Queensland mehr Schaden als Vorteile gebracht haben. Wegen der Netze glaubten Strandbesucher zu Unrecht, sie seien sicher, argumentierte ein Senatsausschuss. Unter Schutz stehende Tiere wie Wale und Schildkröten könnten sich zudem darin verfangen und sterben.
Details zu dem Hai waren zunächst nicht verfügbar. Der zuvor letzte tödliche Haiangriff in Australien war am 4. Juli nördlich der Gold Coast nahe Fraser Island. Dabei starb ein 36-Jähriger.