15. Juni 2020 um 18:45 Uhr
Schicksal des Piloten noch unklar
:
Briten entdecken Wrack des abgestürzten US-Kampfjets
Ein F15-Kampfjet der US-Streitkräfte (Archivbild).
Foto: AFP/MAX NASH
London Bei einem Übungsflug über der Nordsee ist US-Kampfjet abgestürzt. Die F15 ist am Montagmorgen im Osten Großbritanniens gestartet und gegen 9.40 Uhr abgestürzt. Das Schicksal des Piloten und die Unglücksursache sind noch unklar.
<div id="mobilebanner_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("mobilebanner_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>
<div id="halfpagead"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("halfpagead"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>
Die britische Küstenwache habe das Flugzeugwrack inzwischen gefunden, teilte die US-Luftwaffe am Nachmittag mit. Nach dem Piloten werde weiter gesucht. Die Küstenwache war nach eigenen Angaben mit einem Hubschrauber, Flugzeugen und Rettungsbooten im Einsatz.
Die F15C Eagle war auf der britischen Militärbasis Lakenheath im ostenglischen Suffolk stationiert und etwa 137 Kilometer vor der Küste von East Yorkshire abgestürzt. Der Sender Sky News berichtete unter Berufung auf eine Flight-Tracking-Website, das Flugzeug sei vor seinem Absturz über dem Gebiet gekreist.
<script src="https://player.glomex.com/integration/1/glomex-player.js"></script>
<glomex-player data-integration-id="eexbs16k9vc3v6z" act="initially-hidden"></glomex-player>
<div id="div-gptrpd_contentad"></div>
<script>
var glomexerrorcount=0;
(function() {
function init() {
if (!window.googletag) {
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
console.log("warten auf GPT");
return;
}
// if (document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0]===undefined) {
// window.setTimeout(init, 100);
// console.log("warten auf glomex-player");
// return;
// }
// if (document.querySelectorAll(".error-box")[0]===undefined && glomexerrorcount<5) {
// window.setTimeout(init, 100);
// console.log("warten auf glomex-error-box", glomexerrorcount);
// glomexerrorcount++;
// return;
// }
// var glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display;
var adslotnameexten = "", adslotname = "", adslot = "", adslotid = "", adsize1 = '', setkey = "", setkeyvalue = "";
glomexerrorcount=4;
// var glomexdisplay="none";
// Contentad wenn kein Glomex
// if(glomexdisplay!= "block"&& glomexerrorcount<4){
// console.log("Glomex glomexdisplay!= block");
// //prüfen wieviele CAD im Artikel
// if(window.ads.desktop.slots.length>0){
// var slotcount=0;
// for(var f=1;window.ads.desktop.slots.length>f;f++){
// var counterf = f-1;
// var slotname = window.ads.desktop.slots[counterf].adSlotName+"";
// if(slotname.indexOf('contentad')>=0){
// slotcount = slotname.substr(9);
// }
// }
// if(slotcount!=0){
// if(slotcount!==""){
// slotcount = slotcount.substr(1);
// slotcount= parseInt(slotcount)+1;
// adslotnameexten = "_"+slotcount;
// }
// }
// }
// adslotname = "contentad"+adslotnameexten;
// adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname;
// adslotid = "contentad"+adslotnameexten;
// adsize1 = [[300,250],[300,300],[336,280],[468,60],[540,300],[728,90],[800,250],[970,90],[970,250]];
// setkey = "adformat";
// setkeyvalue = "contentad";
// }else{
//Impressiontracker
console.log("Glomex Impression");
adslotname = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname;
adslotid = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adsize1 = [1,1];
setkey = "key";
setkeyvalue = "glomex";
// googletag.pubads().definePassback('/1017380/rp-online.de', [1,1]).setTargeting('key', ['glomex']).display();
// }
var insertindiv = document.querySelector('#div-gptrpd_contentad');
var div= document.createElement('div');
div.id = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
div.style.textAlign = "center";
insertindiv.appendChild(div);
googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.defineSlot(adslot,adsize1,adslotid).setTargeting(setkey, [setkeyvalue]).addService(googletag.pubads());
// googletag.pubads().refresh([slot_cad1]);
googletag.enableServices();
googletag.display(adslotname);
});
}
init();
})();
</script>
<script src="https://player.glomex.com/integration/1/glomex-player.js"></script>
<glomex-player data-integration-id="eexbs16k9vc3v6z" act="initially-hidden" style="padding-right: 6rem;padding-left: 6rem;"></glomex-player>
<div id="div-gptrpd_contentad"></div>
<script>
var glomexerrorcount=0, glomexdisplay;
(function() {
function init() {
if (!window.googletag) {
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
console.log("warten auf GPT");
return;
}
if (document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0]===undefined) {
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
console.log("warten auf glomex-player");
return;
}
if (glomexerrorcount<12 && glomexdisplay!== "block") {
glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display;
console.log("glomex-player",glomexerrorcount, glomexdisplay);
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
glomexerrorcount++;
return;
}
// if (document.querySelectorAll(".error-box")[0]===undefined && glomexerrorcount<5) {
// window.setTimeout(init, 100);
// console.log("warten auf glomex-error-box", glomexerrorcount);
// glomexerrorcount++;
// return;
// }
// var glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display;
var adslotnameexten = "", adslotname = "", adslot = "", adslotid = "", adsize1 = '', setkey = "", setkeyvalue = "";
glomexerrorcount=4;
// var glomexdisplay="none";
// Contentad wenn kein Glomex
if(glomexdisplay!== "block"){
console.log("Glomex glomexdisplay!== block");
//prüfen wieviele CAD im Artikel
if(window.ads.desktop.slots.length>0){
var slotcount=0;
for(var f=1;window.ads.desktop.slots.length>f;f++){
var counterf = f-1;
var slotname = window.ads.desktop.slots[counterf].adSlotName+"";
if(slotname.indexOf('contentad')>=0){
slotcount = slotname.substr(9);
}
}
if(slotcount!=0){
if(slotcount!==""){
slotcount = slotcount.substr(1);
slotcount= parseInt(slotcount)+1;
adslotnameexten = "_"+slotcount;
}
}
}
adslotname = "contentad"+adslotnameexten;
adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname;
adslotid = "contentad"+adslotnameexten;
adsize1 = [[300,250],[300,300],[336,280],[468,60],[540,300],[728,90],[800,250],[970,90],[970,250]];
setkey = "adformat";
setkeyvalue = "contentad";
}else{
//Impressiontracker
console.log("Glomex Impression");
adslotname = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname;
adslotid = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adsize1 = [1,1];
setkey = "key";
setkeyvalue = "glomex";
// googletag.pubads().definePassback('/1017380/rp-online.de', [1,1]).setTargeting('key', ['glomex']).display();
}
var insertindiv = document.querySelector('#div-gptrpd_contentad');
var div= document.createElement('div');
div.id = adslotname;
div.style.textAlign = "center";
insertindiv.appendChild(div);
googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.defineSlot(adslot,adsize1,adslotid).setTargeting(setkey, [setkeyvalue]).addService(googletag.pubads());
// googletag.pubads().refresh([slot_cad1]);
googletag.enableServices();
googletag.display(adslotname);
});
}
init();
})();
</script>
Im Oktober 2015 war ein auf derselben Basis stationierter F18-Kampfjet der US-Luftwaffe über einem landwirtschaftlich genutzten Gebiet in der Nähe abgestürzt. Dabei war der Pilot tödlich verunglückt. Ein Jahr zuvor stürzte eine F15 in Ostengland auf ein Feld, ohne dass jemand zu Schaden kam.