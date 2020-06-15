Schicksal des Piloten noch unklar : Briten entdecken Wrack des abgestürzten US-Kampfjets

  1. Panorama
Abgestürzte F15: Briten entdecken Wrack in der Nordsee

Ein F15-Kampfjet der US-Streitkräfte (Archivbild). Foto: AFP/MAX NASH

London Bei einem Übungsflug über der Nordsee ist US-Kampfjet abgestürzt. Die F15 ist am Montagmorgen im Osten Großbritanniens gestartet und gegen 9.40 Uhr abgestürzt. Das Schicksal des Piloten und die Unglücksursache sind noch unklar.

Die britische Küstenwache habe das Flugzeugwrack inzwischen gefunden, teilte die US-Luftwaffe am Nachmittag mit. Nach dem Piloten werde weiter gesucht. Die Küstenwache war nach eigenen Angaben mit einem Hubschrauber, Flugzeugen und Rettungsbooten im Einsatz.

Die F15C Eagle war auf der britischen Militärbasis Lakenheath im ostenglischen Suffolk stationiert und etwa 137 Kilometer vor der Küste von East Yorkshire abgestürzt. Der Sender Sky News berichtete unter Berufung auf eine Flight-Tracking-Website, das Flugzeug sei vor seinem Absturz über dem Gebiet gekreist.

Im Oktober 2015 war ein auf derselben Basis stationierter F18-Kampfjet der US-Luftwaffe über einem landwirtschaftlich genutzten Gebiet in der Nähe abgestürzt. Dabei war der Pilot tödlich verunglückt. Ein Jahr zuvor stürzte eine F15 in Ostengland auf ein Feld, ohne dass jemand zu Schaden kam.

