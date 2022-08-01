Bei Frauen-EM-Finale 2022 : Prinz William verstößt gegen royale Etikette

London England gewinnt die Frauen-EM 2022 im Finale gegen Deutschland. Als Vertreter des britischen Königshauses war auch Prinz William anwesend, der den Sieg ausgelassen feierte - und prompt gegen die royale Etikette verstieß.

Als Vertreter der britischen Königsfamilie war auch Prinz William im Londoner Wembley-Stadion mit dabei und verfolgte den Sieg der Engländerinnen beim Frauen-EM-Finale 2022 voller Begeisterung. Im Anschluss an das Spiel gratulierte der künftige König den Siegerinnen auf dem Platz - und das ungewohnt kontaktfreudig. So nahm er die Mannschaft lächelnd in Empfang, schüttelte ihnen die Hände und nahm einige sogar herzlich in die Arme.