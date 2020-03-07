Vor dem „Megxit“ : Herzogin Meghan besucht heimlich Theater in London

London Ende März geben Harry und Meghan ihre royalen Verpflichtungen ab. Vorher haben die beiden aber noch ein paar offizielle Termine. Nicht dazu gehörte anscheinend der Besuch des National Theatres in London. Den machte Meghan heimlich.

Die britische Herzogin Meghan (38) hat dem National Theatre in London heimlich einen Besuch abgestattet. Sie ließ sich dort in einem Studio jüngste Entwicklungen im Bereich der Virtual-Reality-Technologie zeigen, die neue Formen des emotionalen Geschichtenerzählens ermöglicht. Die frühere US-Schauspielerin („Suits“) ist Schirmherrin des Theaters.

Der Besuch fand bereits am Donnerstag statt, wie aus einem Instagram-Beitrag des Paares hervorgeht. Ende März wollen Harry (35) und Meghan ihre royalen Verpflichtungen aufgeben. Noch bis Montag absolvieren sie in London private und offizielle Termine. An diesem Samstagabend wollten sie an einer Musikveranstaltung der königlichen Marine in der Londoner Royal Albert Hall teilnehmen.