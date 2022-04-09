Video in sozialen Medien : Britische Royals gedenken Prinz Philip an erstem Todestag

Britische Royals gedenken Prinz Philip an erstem Todestag

Video in sozialen Medien

London Vor einem Jahr starb Prinz Philip. Die Königsfamilie hat ihm mit einer poetischen Hommage Tribut gezollt: Die Royals stellten am Samstag bei Instagram ein berührendes Video mit Bildern aus dem Leben des Prinzgemahlen online.

Die britische Königsfamilie hat dem gestorbenen Queen-Gatten Prinz Philip an seinem ersten Todestag mit einer poetischen Hommage Tribut gezollt. Die Royals stellten am Samstag in den sozialen Netzwerken ein berührendes Video mit Bildern aus dem Leben des Prinzgemahlen online, zu denen die von Klaviermusik untermalten Worte eines Gedichts des sogenannten Poet Laureate des Vereinigten Königreichs, Simon Armitage, zu hören waren.