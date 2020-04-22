Lukaskrankenhaus in Neuss : Mutter tanzt nach Geburt in Klinik

Neuss Keine 24 Stunden nach der Geburt tanzt Affy Wembe-Malemba im Hebammenzimmer des Lukaskrankenhaus. Ganz schön „cool“ fanden das die Mitarbeiter und veröffentlichten ein Video auf ihrer Instagram-Seite.

„Ich hatte ganz tolle Hebammen“, verrät Affy Wembe-Malemba. Schon während der Wehen durfte sie Musik hören – „zwischen den Wehen habe ich immer wieder im Kreissaal getanzt“, sagt sie. Denn Tanzen ist ihre Leidenschaft: „Ich habe wohl einfach den Rhythmus im Blut. Schon immer habe ich getanzt und mit elf Jahren das erste Mal andere Kinder im Jugendheim unterrichtet.“ Mittlerweile gibt sie zwei Mal in der Woche einen Tanzkursus im Geschwister-Scholl-Haus. „Es ist ganz toll zu sehen, wie sich die Kinder entwickeln, sie werden gestärkt und gewinnen an Selbstbewusstsein“, erzählt die Tanzpädagogin. Bis zu ihrem Mutterschutz hat sie die Kurse im „Dancehall“ und „HipHop“ geleitet. „Lionel hat also da schon mitgemacht“, sagt sie und lacht. Aber auch seine älteren Geschwister haben Spaß an der Bewegung. „Musik spielt bei uns in der Familie ein große Rolle“, erzählt die dreifach Mutter.