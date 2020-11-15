Mehrere Verletzte bei Brand in Wohnhaus in Neuss Mehrere Verletzte bei Brand in Wohnhaus in Neuss Foto: Emergency-Report.de - Bothe Am Samstag, 14. November 2020, sind bei einem Feuer in einem Wohnhaus an der Bergheimer Straße in Neuss 16 Menschen verletzt worden, fünf mussten ins Krankenhaus. Mehrere Verletzte bei Brand in Wohnhaus in Neuss Foto: Emergency-Report.de - Bothe Die Feuerwehr war mit einem Großaufgebot am Einsatzort. Mehrere Verletzte bei Brand in Wohnhaus in Neuss Foto: Emergency-Report.de - Bothe Die Feuerwehr retette mehrere Bewohner aus dem stark verrauchten Haus. Mehrere Verletzte bei Brand in Wohnhaus in Neuss Foto: Emergency-Report.de - Bothe Dabei kam auch ein Sprungkissen zum Einsatz. Mehrere Verletzte bei Brand in Wohnhaus in Neuss Foto: Emergency-Report.de - Bothe Die Feuerwehr gelangt mit der Drehleiter zu einem höher gelegenen Balkon. Mehrere Verletzte bei Brand in Wohnhaus in Neuss Foto: Emergency-Report.de - Bothe Sehen Sie weitere Bilder vom Einsatzort. Weitere Informationen finden Sie hier. Mehrere Verletzte bei Brand in Wohnhaus in Neuss Foto: Emergency-Report.de - Bothe Mehrere Verletzte bei Brand in Wohnhaus in Neuss Foto: Emergency-Report.de - Bothe Mehrere Verletzte bei Brand in Wohnhaus in Neuss Foto: Emergency-Report.de - Bothe Auch interessant Fotos : Großeinsatz bei Brand in Neuss - Wohnhaus evakuiert Fotos : Großbrand in Industriehalle in Kamp-Lintfort Fotos : Stadtalarm in Mettmann – Brand löst großen Feuerwehr-Einsatz aus Fotos : Gerissene Stromleitung setzt Neusser Dachstuhl in Brand zurück weiter