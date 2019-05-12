40 Jahre Bundesliga Bayer 04 40 Jahre Bundesliga Bayer 04 Foto: Bayer 04 Zé Roberto hatte beste Laune, sein Autogramm war sehr begehrt. 40 Jahre Bundesliga Bayer 04 Foto: Bayer 04 Reiner Calmund wurde am Freitagabend begeistert begrüßt 40 Jahre Bundesliga Bayer 04 Foto: Bayer 04 Rudi Völler und Christoph Daum im Gespräch. 40 Jahre Bundesliga Bayer 04 Foto: Bayer 04 Bitte lächeln: Die Bayer-Legenden mit Gruppenfoto. 40 Jahre Bundesliga Bayer 04 Foto: Bayer 04 Bernd Schneider, Zè Roberto und Boris Zivkovic kehrten am Wochenende ebenfalls nach Leverkusen zurück. 40 Jahre Bundesliga Bayer 04 Foto: Bayer 04 Autogramme waren heiß begehrt. Im Folgenden sehen Sie Bilder vom Wochenende in Leverkusen mit vielen aktuellen und ehemaligen Spieler, Trainer und Verantwortlichen von Bayer 04. 40 Jahre Bundesliga Bayer 04 Foto: Bayer 04 40 Jahre Bundesliga Bayer 04 Foto: Bayer 04 40 Jahre Bundesliga Bayer 04 Foto: Bayer 04 40 Jahre Bundesliga Bayer 04 Foto: Bayer 04 40 Jahre Bundesliga Bayer 04 Foto: Bayer 04 40 Jahre Bundesliga Bayer 04 Foto: Bayer 04 40 Jahre Bundesliga Bayer 04 Foto: Bayer 04 40 Jahre Bundesliga Bayer 04 Foto: Bayer 04 40 Jahre Bundesliga Bayer 04 Foto: Bayer 04 40 Jahre Bundesliga Bayer 04 Foto: Bayer 04 40 Jahre Bundesliga Bayer 04 Foto: Bayer 04 40 Jahre Bundesliga Bayer 04 Foto: Bayer 04 40 Jahre Bundesliga Bayer 04 Foto: Bayer 04 40 Jahre Bundesliga Bayer 04 Foto: Bayer 04 40 Jahre Bundesliga Bayer 04 Foto: Bayer 04 40 Jahre Bundesliga Bayer 04 Foto: Bayer 04 40 Jahre Bundesliga Bayer 04 Foto: Bayer 04 40 Jahre Bundesliga Bayer 04 Foto: Bayer 04 40 Jahre Bundesliga Bayer 04 Foto: Bayer 04 40 Jahre Bundesliga Bayer 04 Foto: Bayer 04 40 Jahre Bundesliga Bayer 04 Foto: Bayer 04 40 Jahre Bundesliga Bayer 04 Foto: Bayer 04 40 Jahre Bundesliga Bayer 04 Foto: Bayer 04 40 Jahre Bundesliga Bayer 04 Foto: Bayer 04 40 Jahre Bundesliga Bayer 04 Foto: Bayer 04 40 Jahre Bundesliga Bayer 04 Foto: Uwe Miserius Auch interessant Bundesliga 18/19 : Bayer Leverkusen - Fortuna: Stimmen zum Spiel Übersicht : Alle Bayer-Trainer seit 1996 Rund um die Welt : Bilder des Tages Fotos : "Let's Dance" 2019 - wer ist raus? zurück weiter