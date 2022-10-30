Viele Fans bei Instagram : Niederländische Bäckerei will mit „weltbesten Stroopwafels“ Deutschland erobern

Kleve/Amsterdam Eine Geschäft aus Amsterdam wirbt mit „den besten Stroopwafels“ der Welt und hat per Online-Shop auch den deutschen Markt im Visier. Bei Instagram ist die Fangemeinde schon groß. Die Preise haben es allerdings in sich.

Die niederländischen Stroopwafels sind auch im deutschen Grenzgebiet sehr beliebt – und landen beim Gang in die Supermärkte von Gennep, Siebengewald und Co. gerne mal im Einkaufswagen. Die Waffelbäcker von „Van Wonderen Stroopwafels“ wollen aber einen Schritt weitergehen. Der Laden aus Amsterdam wirbt damit, dass man die besten Stroopwafels der Welt anbiete – und lehnt sich damit ganz schön weit aus dem Fenster. An 365 Tagen im Jahr verkauft die Firma von Colin van Wonderen die Spezialität in ihrem Geschäft in der Kalverstraat, einer belebten Einkaufsstraße in Amsterdam.

Zwei Waffeln, in der Mitte Sirup, so geht das in den Niederlanden schon seit über hundert Jahren. Optisch viel her macht das eigentlich nicht. Die Waffeln von „Van Wonderen“ werden aber mit den diversen Toppings zu Hinguckern: Nüsse, Schokolade, Marshmallows, Smarties, Kokosraspeln und mehr stehen zur Auwahl. Auf Instagram wird fleißig die Werbetrommel gerührt. 104.000 Follower hat der Laden mittlerweile auf der Social Media-Plattform. Kurze Videos zeigen, wie die Sirupwaffeln im schmucken Geschäft an der Kalverstraat zubereitet werden. Fotos setzen das fertige Produkt vor den Grachten von Amsterdam in Szene. Entsprechend schwärmerisch fällt das Fazit der Instagram-Influencer aus, die nach Amsterdam kommen, um sich mit Feingebäck in der Hand fotografieren zu lassen.